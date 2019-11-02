Does Washington Federal, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WAFD) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Brent Beardall has been the CEO of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) since 2017. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Brent Beardall's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Washington Federal, Inc. is worth US$2.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.3m for the year to September 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$564k. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found the median CEO total compensation was US$5.1m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Brent Beardall takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Washington Federal, below.

Is Washington Federal, Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Washington Federal, Inc. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 14% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 4.5% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Washington Federal, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Washington Federal, Inc. for providing a total return of 44% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

It appears that Washington Federal, Inc. remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. And given most shareholders are probably very happy with recent returns, you might even think that Brent Beardall deserves a raise! It's not often we see shareholders do so well, and yet the CEO is paid modestly. The cherry on top would be if company insiders are buying shares with their own money. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Washington Federal shares with their own money (free access).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

