What Does Washington Real Estate Investment Trust's (NYSE:WRE) Share Price Indicate?

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE), which is in the reits business, and is based in United States, led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

What's the opportunity in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust?

Good news, investors! Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $36.07, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Another thing to keep in mind is that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Washington Real Estate Investment Trust generate?

NYSE:WRE Past and Future Earnings April 13th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although WRE is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to WRE, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WRE for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. You can find everything you need to know about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.