Does New Wave Group AB (publ)'s (STO:NEWA B) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future?

After looking at New Wave Group AB (publ)'s (OM:NEWA B) latest earnings update (31 December 2019), I found it helpful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is an important aspect. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

How Well Did NEWA B Perform?

NEWA B's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of kr376m has increased by 3.3% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 19%, indicating the rate at which NEWA B is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and if the whole industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, New Wave Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.8% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.3% exceeds the SE Luxury industry of 5.2%, indicating New Wave Group has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for New Wave Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 8.0% to 7.9%.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research New Wave Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

