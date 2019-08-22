Does Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited (NSE:WEALTH) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited's (NSE:WEALTH) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Wealth First Portfolio Managers's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 12.64. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 7.9%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Wealth First Portfolio Managers:

P/E of 12.64 = ₹140 ÷ ₹11.08 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Wealth First Portfolio Managers's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Wealth First Portfolio Managers has a lower P/E than the average (15) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.

This suggests that market participants think Wealth First Portfolio Managers will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers's earnings per share fell by 19% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 106%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Wealth First Portfolio Managers's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Wealth First Portfolio Managers's ₹64m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Wealth First Portfolio Managers's P/E Ratio

Wealth First Portfolio Managers trades on a P/E ratio of 12.6, which is fairly close to the IN market average of 13.1. While the lack of recent growth is probably muting optimism, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. So it's not surprising to see it trade on a P/E roughly in line with the market.