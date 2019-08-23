Does Webjet (ASX:WEB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Webjet's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Webjet had AU$219.7m of debt, up from AU$129.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of AU$211.4m, its net debt is less, at about AU$8.30m.

ASX:WEB Historical Debt, August 23rd 2019

How Strong Is Webjet's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Webjet had liabilities of AU$616.7m due within a year, and liabilities of AU$260.8m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$211.4m and AU$341.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total AU$324.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Webjet has a market capitalization of AU$1.72b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. But either way, Webjet has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Webjet has very little debt (net of cash), and boasts a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.073 and EBIT of 14.0 times the interest expense. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. On top of that, Webjet grew its EBIT by 35% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Webjet can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.