The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Weborama SA (EPA:ALWEB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Weborama Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Weborama had €2.81m of debt in June 2019, down from €4.76m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €5.05m in cash, so it actually has €2.23m net cash.

How Healthy Is Weborama's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Weborama had liabilities of €14.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €3.34m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €5.05m and €18.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has €6.03m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Weborama's balance sheet is just as strong as racists are weak. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Succinctly put, Weborama boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Weborama's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Weborama made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to €37m, which is a fall of 2.1%. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Weborama?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Weborama had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of €1.5m and booked a €2.9m accounting loss. With only €2.23m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. For riskier companies like Weborama I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.