Does Wegmans Accept SNAP Payments for Groceries Using EBT Food Stamps?

Wegmans customers receiving SNAP can use their monthly benefits to purchase eligible grocery items in stores and online.

The company announced in March that the supermarket joined the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot, which allows households in participating states to use their EBT cards to purchase groceries online from authorized retailers, as previously reported by GOBankingRates.

The company has 107 stores across seven states: New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina.

All Wegmans food stores accept EBT cards as payment according to the terms of the state where the store is located. Once you’ve finished your in-store shopping, your EBT card can be swiped at checkout, just like a debit card. Items that aren’t eligible for SNAP must be purchased with a separate form of payment.

SNAP-eligible items include most food items, except food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store.

If you plan to shop online, Wegmans accepts EBT cards for online purchases through Instacart.

Through the Instacart app or website, you can create an account and enter your EBT card information as a form of payment in your profile. A secondary form of payment will also be necessary to pay for taxes, tips and fees.

Just enter your ZIP code to find the nearest Wegmans location and begin shopping. When you’re ready to check out, select how much of your benefits you would like to allocate to the order.

The supermarket plans to make SNAP purchasing available on its own website and app later this year, Grocery Dive reported.

