How Does Wesdome Gold Mines's (TSE:WDO) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 31% gain, recovering from prior weakness. Zooming out, the annual gain of 100% knocks our socks off.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Wesdome Gold Mines Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Wesdome Gold Mines's P/E of 48.11 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.4) for companies in the metals and mining industry is a lot lower than Wesdome Gold Mines's P/E.

TSX:WDO Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Wesdome Gold Mines shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

In the last year, Wesdome Gold Mines grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 170% gain was both fast and well deserved. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 40% is also impressive. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Wesdome Gold Mines's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Wesdome Gold Mines's CA$27m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Wesdome Gold Mines's P/E Ratio

Wesdome Gold Mines has a P/E of 48.1. That's significantly higher than the average in its market, which is 13.8. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect Wesdome Gold Mines to have a high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Wesdome Gold Mines recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 36.6 to 48.1 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.