How Does Westlake Chemical's (NYSE:WLK) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 35% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 35% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 41% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Westlake Chemical Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 13.98 that sentiment around Westlake Chemical isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Westlake Chemical has a lower P/E than the average (16.8) in the chemicals industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Westlake Chemical will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Westlake Chemical, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Westlake Chemical's earnings per share fell by 57% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 2.1% over the last 3 years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 8.5% per year over the last five years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Westlake Chemical's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt is 47% of Westlake Chemical's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Bottom Line On Westlake Chemical's P/E Ratio

Westlake Chemical trades on a P/E ratio of 14.0, which is fairly close to the US market average of 14.0. Given it has some debt, but didn't grow last year, the P/E indicates the market is expecting higher profits ahead for the business. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Westlake Chemical over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 10.4 back then to 14.0 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.