What does Westpay AB’s (STO:WPAY) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Westpay AB (STO:WPAY), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is WPAY will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. While WPAY has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I will go over a basic overview of the stock’s financial health, which I believe provides a ballpark estimate of their financial health status.

View our latest analysis for Westpay

Is financial flexibility worth the lower cost of capital?

There are well-known benefits of including debt in capital structure, primarily a lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. WPAY’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. WPAY delivered a negative revenue growth of -13%. While its negative growth hardly justifies opting for zero-debt, if the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

OM:WPAY Historical Debt February 5th 19 More

Does WPAY’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Westpay has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. With current liabilities at kr19m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of kr42m, leading to a 2.16x current account ratio. For Electronic companies, this ratio is within a sensible range as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Next Steps:

Having no debt on the books means WPAY has more financial freedom to keep growing at its current fast rate. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. In the future, its financial position may change. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure WPAY has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Westpay to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for WPAY’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for WPAY’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has WPAY’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



