Does Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Westport Fuel Systems's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 Westport Fuel Systems had debt of US$67.0m, up from US$53.1m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$171.7m in cash, leading to a US$104.7m net cash position.

A Look At Westport Fuel Systems' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Westport Fuel Systems had liabilities of US$148.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$87.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$171.7m as well as receivables valued at US$92.7m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$28.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Westport Fuel Systems has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Westport Fuel Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Westport Fuel Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Westport Fuel Systems reported revenue of US$310m, which is a gain of 23%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Westport Fuel Systems?

While Westport Fuel Systems lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of US$19m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. Keeping in mind its 23% revenue growth over the last year, we think there's a decent chance the company is on track. There's no doubt fast top line growth can cure all manner of ills, for a stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Westport Fuel Systems (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

