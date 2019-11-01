Does The WestStar Industrial Limited (ASX:WSI) Share Price Fall With The Market?

If you're interested in WestStar Industrial Limited (ASX:WSI), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does WSI's beta value mean to investors?

Looking at the last five years, WestStar Industrial has a beta of 1.63. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. Based on this history, investors should be aware that WestStar Industrial are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see WestStar Industrial's revenue and earnings in the image below.

ASX:WSI Income Statement, November 1st 2019 More

How does WSI's size impact its beta?

WestStar Industrial is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of AU$15m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since WestStar Industrial tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether WSI is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as WestStar Industrial’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

