Does Weymouth need an animal sacrifice ordinance?

WEYMOUTH − Mayor Robert Hedlund is proposing an ordinance that would establish parameters for the ritual slaughter of animals while protecting the religious rights of residents.

Hedlund proposed the ordinance after a group of North Weymouth residents expressed concern about the slaughter of a goat in their neighborhood.

Hedlund said the dead goat was visible to neighbors "who were troubled by it."

Hedlund said the town didn’t have any bylaw in place, so he and Solicitor Rick McLeod set out to create something that protects religious freedoms.

"We put together something within the legal parameters of honoring people’s religion while putting some safeguards in place that would help the neighbors," he said. "Maybe it will help prevent someone from being traumatized."

The town council this week referred the proposed measure to the ordinance review committee for discussion.

What does the proposed Weymouth ordinance say?

The proposed ordinance states the town will not hinder religious freedom, including the rights surrounding the ritual slaughter of livestock.

It states that the livestock must be healthy and slaughtered under sanitary conditions “to not create a public health and safety hazard.”

Any practice of ritual slaughter must be "sheltered on private property and outside of public view."

No other community on the South Shore has an ordinance specifically addressing ritual slaughter.

What does state law say?

Massachusetts law states that ritual slaughter is exempt from regulations surrounding the slaughter of animals in order to protect freedom of religion.

The law defines ritual slaughter as a method where "the animal suffers loss of consciousness by anemia of the brain caused by the simultaneous and instantaneous severance of the carotid arteries with a sharp instrument."

Federal law also protects ritual slaughter for religious reasons. The Humane Slaughter Act classifies ritual slaughter with a sharp knife as humane.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1993 that a Florida city's ban on ritual animal sacrifice violated the religious freedoms of members of an African Cuban religion. In 2006, the city of Euless, Texas, refused to allow a Santeria priest to sacrifice a goat. Three years later, a federal court ruled in the priest's favor.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Proposed Weymouth ordinance aims to shield neighbors from ritual sacrifice