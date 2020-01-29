Does White Energy Company Limited's (ASX:WEC) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Brian Flannery became the CEO of White Energy Company Limited (ASX:WEC) in 2010. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Brian Flannery's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that White Energy Company Limited has a market cap of AU$41m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$149k for the year to June 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$120k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under AU$296m, and the median CEO total compensation was AU$385k.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at White Energy has changed over time.

Is White Energy Company Limited Growing?

Over the last three years White Energy Company Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 23% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, the company lost virtually all of its revenue.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has White Energy Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with White Energy Company Limited for providing a total return of 63% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It appears that White Energy Company Limited remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. The strong history of shareholder returns might even have some thinking that Brian Flannery deserves a raise! It's not often we see shareholders do so well, and yet the CEO is paid modestly. But it is even better if company insiders are also buying shares with their own money. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at White Energy.

