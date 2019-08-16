Does WhiteHawk's (ASX:WHK) Share Price Gain of 67% Match Its Business Performance?

WhiteHawk Limited (ASX:WHK) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last quarter. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 67%.

WhiteHawk recorded just US$506,529 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). Investors will be hoping that WhiteHawk can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Some WhiteHawk investors have already had a taste of the sweet taste stocks like this can leave in the mouth, as they gain popularity and attract speculative capital.

WhiteHawk had cash in excess of all liabilities of just US$499k when it last reported (December 2018). So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. It's a testament to the popularity of the business plan that the share price gained 67% in the last year, despite the weak balance sheet. The image below shows how WhiteHawk's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how WhiteHawk's cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between WhiteHawk's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. WhiteHawk hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 71% exceeds its share price return of 67%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that WhiteHawk shareholders have gained 71% over the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 12% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.