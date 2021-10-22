What Does Willdan Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WLDN) Share Price Indicate?

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$42.04 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$32.31. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Willdan Group's current trading price of US$33.52 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Willdan Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Willdan Group?

According to my valuation model, Willdan Group seems to be fairly priced at around 10% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Willdan Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $37.29, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Willdan Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Willdan Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Willdan Group's earnings are expected to increase by 61%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? WLDN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WLDN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Willdan Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Be aware that Willdan Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

If you are no longer interested in Willdan Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

