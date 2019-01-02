Does Wilson ASA (OB:WILS) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, Wilson ASA (OB:WILS) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 2.7%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Wilson in more detail.

View our latest analysis for Wilson

How I analyze a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

OB:WILS Historical Dividend Yield January 2nd 19 More

How does Wilson fare?

Wilson has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 22%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Not only have dividend payouts from Wilson fallen over the past 10 years, it has also been highly volatile during this time, with drops of over 25% in some years. These characteristics do not bode well for income investors seeking reliable stream of dividends.

Relative to peers, Wilson produces a yield of 2.7%, which is on the low-side for Shipping stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Wilson’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is WILS worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether WILS is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Wilson’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



