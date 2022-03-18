Does Winn-Dixie Accept SNAP Payments for Groceries Using EBT Food Stamps?

JillianCain / iStock.com

Customers who shop at the Winn-Dixie supermarket chain can use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT cards to buy eligible food products, but only in the stores themselves and not online.

See: Walmart Accepts EBT/SNAP Food Stamps As Payment — What Are the Restrictions?

Find: Does Piggly Wiggly Accept SNAP Payments Using EBT?

Winn-Dixie is one of the grocery chains that accepts SNAP Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards as a form of payment, according to the Food Stamps Now website. SNAP is a federal program designed for families who need financial assistance to buy food. Eligible consumers used to pay with food stamps but now use reloadable EBT debit cards.

EBT cards are accepted in most grocery stores as well as other retailers that sell groceries, including Walmart and Target. Amazon also accepts EBT cards for eligible food purchases.

Although SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program itself is managed at the state level. Different states have different rules, so check the appropriate agency in your state to learn how the program works, and when your EBT card is to be reloaded.

Winn-Dixie was founded in 1925 and is now a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers. It has locations in five southeastern states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. While the chain accepts EBT cards for in-store purchases, it does not accept them for online orders.

According to the USDA, you can use your EBT card to buy most food products, including the following:

Fruits and vegetables.

Meat, poultry and fish.

Dairy products.

Breads and cereals.

Other foods such as snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages.

Seeds and plants that produce food to eat.

Learn: Do SNAP EBT Cards Expire?

Explore: Does Burger King Take SNAP EBT Cards?

Among the items you can’t buy with the EBT card: alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Does Winn-Dixie Accept SNAP Payments for Groceries Using EBT Food Stamps?