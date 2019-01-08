What Does Wipro Limited’s (NSE:WIPRO) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Wipro Limited’s (NSE:WIPRO) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Wipro’s P/E ratio is 19.16. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹19.16 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Wipro’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Wipro:

P/E of 19.16 = ₹324.2 ÷ ₹16.92 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Wipro shrunk earnings per share by 5.2% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 2.1%. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 2.2% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. So you wouldn’t expect a very high P/E.

How Does Wipro’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.1) for companies in the it industry is lower than Wipro’s P/E.

NSEI:WIPRO PE PEG Gauge January 8th 19 More

Wipro’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Wipro’s P/E?

Since Wipro holds net cash of ₹216b, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Wipro’s P/E Ratio

Wipro trades on a P/E ratio of 19.2, which is above the IN market average of 17.1. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.