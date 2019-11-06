Does WLS Holdings Limited's (HKG:8021) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Andy Kong became the CEO of WLS Holdings Limited (HKG:8021) in 2007. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Andy Kong's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, WLS Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of HK$287m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth HK$1.1m over the year to April 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$962k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.7m.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at WLS Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is WLS Holdings Limited Growing?

WLS Holdings Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 15% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 8.0% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has WLS Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 89%, WLS Holdings Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

It looks like WLS Holdings Limited pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Shareholders should note that compensation for Andy Kong is under the median of a group of similar sized companies. But then, EPS growth is lacking and so are the returns to shareholders. While one could argue it is appropriate for the CEO to be paid less than other CEOs of similar sized companies, given company performance, we would not call the pay overly generous. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling WLS Holdings (free visualization of insider trades).

