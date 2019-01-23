How Does Woolworths Group Limited’s (ASX:WOW) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance?

For investors with a long-term horizon, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more valuable than looking at a single earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Woolworths Group is currently performing.

See our latest analysis for Woolworths Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Well Did WOW Perform?

WOW’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 24 June 2018) of AU$1.6b has jumped 13% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -13%, indicating the rate at which WOW is growing has accelerated. What’s the driver of this growth? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is solely attributable to an industry uplift, or if Woolworths Group has experienced some company-specific growth.

ASX:WOW Income Statement Export January 23rd 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Woolworths Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.5% exceeds the AU Consumer Retailing industry of 5.7%, indicating Woolworths Group has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Woolworths Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 25% to 18%.

What does this mean?

Woolworths Group’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Recent positive growth doesn’t necessarily mean it’s onwards and upwards for the company. There may be factors that are influencing the industry as a whole, thus the high industry growth rate over the same time frame. I suggest you continue to research Woolworths Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for WOW’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for WOW’s outlook. Financial Health: Are WOW’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 24 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



