Does your workplace have a tornado plan? Kansas risk control exec tells how to prepare

Tornadoes can form quickly, with little or no warning, says Stacy Friling.

That's a key reason businesses need to have a written plan in place telling workers what to do in such situations, says Friling, a Johnson County-based risk control account executive for Travelers Insurance.

Workplaces should also hold tornado drills at least once a year so employees can be prepared to execute their plan in the event of a severe weather emergency, she said.

Employers are responsible for the safety and health of their workers and for providing them a safe and healthy workplace, said the website of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Topeka Police control traffic off 17th St. and Wanamaker Rd. after a storm knocked out power to areas of the city on May 4, 2020.

Why is preparation crucial?

With tornado season just around the corner, Friling talked last week with The Capital-Journal about steps businesses can take to be prepared.

She said twisters are most common during the spring and early summer in "tornado alley," the plains states east of the Rocky Mountains.

Kansas ranks second among U.S. states, behind Texas, in tornadoes recorded since 1950.

The Sunflower State saw an average of 81 tornadoes per year over the past 30 years, the National Weather Service's Topeka office said on its website.

Kansas last saw a tornado fatality in 2012, and Shawnee County in 1983.

Shawnee County's last tornado came when a twister measuring at EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale touched down just east of Rossville on May 21, 2019. Damage was confined to trees and power lines.

What do tornado plans need to include?

Tornado plans businesses put in place need to identify where employees and visitors would go to take cover from a potential tornado, Friling said.

The best places are such underground sites as basements or specially designed tornado shelters, she said.

But if going underground isn't possible, businesses should find the safest above-ground place, such as an interior room with no doors or windows on the lowest level of the building, Friling said.

She encouraged businesses to keep a disaster survival kit in that room containing tornado-specific safety supplies, such as a portable radio, extra batteries, flashlights and a whistle to be used to call for help if anyone gets trapped under debris.

Employees should be directed to crouch and cover their head until the threat of a tornado has passed, Friling said.

Businesses need to store important documents in a secure, fireproof and waterproof place, she said.

Businesses should have a plan in place to keep in touch with family members or employees who aren't at work when a tornado strikes.

"One option is to ask an out-of-state relative or friend to serve as a family contact or establish an employee call center," said the Travelers' website. "Make sure all family members and care providers (teachers, day care, etc.) have the emergency contact information, or employees know the process to contact the call center."

These trees were damaged by a tornado that touched down May 19, 2019, just east of Rossville in Shawnee County.

What's the difference between a watch and a warning?

Business operators should also make sure their employees know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning, Friling said.

A tornado watch means a tornado is possible. Tornado watches are issued when weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Shawnee County makes it a practice to sound outdoor sirens countywide when a tornado warning is issued for any part of the county.

The weather service advises people to immediately take shelter during a tornado warning.

