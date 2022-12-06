What Does World Economy Look Like Through 2075? Here’s What Goldman Sachs Thinks

Simon Kennedy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists have taken a stab at predicting the path of the world economy through 2075.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Two decades since they famously outlined long-term growth projections for the so-called BRIC economies, the economists now led by Jan Hatzius expanded their projections to encompass 104 countries over the next half-century.

The results:

  • Global growth will average just under 3% a year over the next decade, down from 3.6% in the decade before the financial crisis, and will be on a gradually declining path afterwards, reflecting a slowing of labor force growth.

  • Emerging markets will continue to converge with industrial nations as China, the US, India, Indonesia and Germany top the league table of largest economies when measured in dollars. Nigeria, Pakistan and Egypt could also be among the biggest.

  • The US is unlikely to repeat its relative strong performance of the last decade, and the dollar’s exceptional robustness also unwind over the next 10 years.

  • While income inequality between countries has fallen, it will continue to rise within them.

Economists Kevin Daly and Tadas Gedminas saw protectionism and climate change as risks that are “particularly important” both for growth and the convergence of incomes.

“Our projections imply that we have passed the high-water mark of global potential growth,” the economists wrote in the note. “Most of this projected slowdown is due to demographics. Global population growth has halved over the past 50 years.”

They said slower population growth is “a good problem to have” because it implies less strain on the environment. Nevertheless, it will present “a number of economic challenges,” like how nations will pay for rising health costs of their aging populations.

(Updates with names of report’s authors. An earlier version corrected second paragraph to show outlook for next half century.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Ultra-Contrarian Case for Investing in Solana Right Now

    Excessive focus on Solana's links to FTX may overlook signs of growth and fundamental strength from this beaten-down crypto.

  • What the Protests Tell Us About China's Future

    China has seen the largest protests in years in response to COVID-19 lockdowns. What do they reveal about China today?

  • China's reopening will be 'messy and confusing' -CIO

    STORY: China is set to announce a further easing of some of the world's toughest COVID curbs as early as Wednesday (Dec. 7), sources said, as investors cheered the prospect of a policy shift that follows widespread protests and mounting economic damage.But Rathburn warns that those depending on the Chinese to go out and spend money for economic growth should not get too excited. Part of the reason for that, she said, is that “what you’re finding, even if everything reopened, is a middle class that’s very wary of not only government intervention in the zero-COVID policy, but also may be cash poor. You have to remember there is a real estate crisis still going on in China and that has made people feel poor. The wealth effect goes against the consumer going-out-and-spending theory. And the Chinese economy has actually not been doing very well. So this is not an American story of reopening, where we get to be excited about Chinese consumption.”

  • In Kherson, in a short while 70% of customers will be supplied with water, 85% are already supplied with electricity

    In Kherson, the pumping station, which provides water supply for 70% of citizens, has been restored, and the electricity supply has also been restored for 85% of customers. Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, chairman of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Yanushevych: "Today in Kherson, the voltage was applied to the well to fill the tanks of pumping water supply station No.

  • Oil prices rise as cap on Russian crude takes effect

    The West wants to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

  • Hawaii's Mauna Loa spews lava into night sky

    STORY: A video from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)'s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory showed lava spewing from the volcano during an eruption on Sunday (December 4) night. The agency reported Friday (December 2) that the main front of the lava flow was 3.2 miles (5.2 kilometers) away from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road, and could possibly reach it in a week.But the USGS also said that because of the unpredictable nature of lava flows, it's "difficult to estimate when or if the flow will impact" the highway, which is the island's main east-west road.

  • Saudi Arabia Says China’s Xi to Visit This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the kingdom from Wednesday for a summit that will showcase growing ties. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomCrown P

  • Peninsula biotech Rigel wins early drug approval as it lines up new HQ

    Only last week, the company was warned about its stock price; this week it's looking at putting a premium on the price of its second FDA-approved drug.

  • Agreeing on a Russian oil cap was the easy part. Now it has to be implemented

    Three months after initiating talks of a price cap on Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products, the International Price Cap Coalition is turning its words into action.

  • EQT, Macquarie Eye Morgan Stanley’s 40% PNE Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- EQT AB and Macquarie Group Ltd. are among potential suitors eyeing Morgan Stanley’s 40% stake in German wind park developer PNE AG, people familiar with the matter said, as investors scout for renewable assets. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck I

  • Tampa police chief resigns over traffic stop

    The police chief in Tampa, Florida, has resigned after using her position to escape a ticket during a traffic stop involving her golf cart driven by her husband. (Dec. 5)

  • Biden administration extends immigration protections for Haitians

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday extended immigration protections for Haitians in the United States, granting work permits and deferral from deportation to those who were in the country as of Nov. 6. The extension and redesignation of temporary protected status (TPS) comes after immigration advocates, the Haitian diaspora and Democrats had called on…

  • Keeping the Crypto Industry Bankrolled

    A16z partner Chris DIxon spent the first half of the year boldly amassing a $4.5 billion fund. But when the crypto industry went upside down, he pivoted to quietly support promising startups. That’s why Chris Dixon is one of CoinDesk’s Most Influential 2022.

  • Kremlin orders New Year celebrations to be kept low-key and include reminders of occupiers "heroism"

    The Kremlin has "issued recommendations" to local authorities on how to celebrate the New Year, advising them to "show restraint in spending" but not to forget about "the soldiers' heroism" in Ukraine.

  • TSMC Plans $40 Billion U.S. Investment As President Biden Visits Arizona Chip Factory

    TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, is looking to boost expand its U.S. investment to around $40 billion.

  • HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video Channels, Reversing Previous Strategy In New Streaming Distribution Pact

    Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon have struck a new distribution deal for HBO Max, returning the streaming service to Prime Video Channels. The agreement undoes a key mission for prior corporate entity WarnerMedia, which launched HBO Max in 2020, two years before merging with Discovery. Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who had a long exec […]

  • US Futures Waver as Rate Bets Thrown Into Doubt: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets struggled for direction Tuesday as traders weighed prospects for a slowdown in the pace of US rate hikes against data that suggest tighter policy may be needed for longer.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsche Bank Trader

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • United States, Australia to counter China's 'destabilizing military activities' - statement

    Australia and United States defense ministers are determined to "counter destabilizing military activities by the People's Republic of China", they said in a statement after a meeting at the Pentagon. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles in Washington on Monday as part of the annual AUSMIN talks that on Tuesday will include the two nations' foreign ministers. Britain's defence minister, Ben Wallace, will also attend the first in-person meeting of AUKUS ministers on Wednesday in Washington.

  • JPMorgan Reveals Worst Greenwash Risk for Firms: ESG Regulations

    (Bloomberg) -- Regulators look set to reserve their harshest interventions for firms caught making misleading statements about climate strategies, according to an assessment by JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Jean-Xavier Hecker.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Las