How does the world end the coronavirus lockdown? Countries can't agree on exit strategy

After weeks and, for some, months of social and economic isolation, political leaders and citizens around the world are eager to reemerge from their coronavirus-fueled lockdowns. The question is, how?

The answer has divided elected officials, health experts and international bodies . And unlike past global crises, the United States has declined to take the lead in coordinating the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Threads of economic coordination are emerging at some levels of government. The European Union, for example, is planning a coordinated exit from its travel bans on non-EU residents. Some U.S. state governors, meanwhile, are forming regional alliances to work on coordinated economic re-openings. The G20 has proposed a debt pause for developing countries . And European governments are in the midst of deciding how much they’re willing to pay to maintain the Eurozone currency framework.

But as countries from Spain to China to the United States move to partially reopen their economies, there are still no broadly agreed benchmarks for what constitutes safe conditions for returning to normal life. A number of countries, including Germany and India, plan to revisit their restrictions on May 3, which could mark a turning point around the globe.

Here is POLITICO’s global overview of what steps different countries and institutions are taking to enable economic re-opening:

Europe

EU countries have shifted from complacent to haphazard in their approach to the virus. Several countries that ordered lockdowns in March are now tentatively relaxing some of their restrictions, despite warnings from the EU’s executive arm in Brussels that “any relaxation” will “unavoidably lead” to more Covid-19 infections, the disease caused by the unique coronavirus. The EU, however, has limited legal and political power to back up those warnings. Instead, it is focused on attempting to coordinate border controls.

On Wednesday, the European Commission recommended the bloc’s visa-free travel area remain closed to non-residents for the foreseeable future. The Commission was forced to drop a “roadmap ” for ending lockdowns last week, after several national governments accused it of sending a dangerous signal to countries still urging millions of citizens to stay at home. The new plan instead calls for restrictions to remain in place until countries converge in flattening their Covid-19 curves. The EU’s current restrictive travel guidance applies until May 15.

Germany, Europe’s leading power, also laid out its plan for re-opening its economy Wednesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel told a press conference that the government will allow stores smaller than 8,600 square feet (800 square meters) to re-open from April 20 under strict hygiene measures, and require Germans to keep 5 feet (1.5 meters) distance from others in public until at least May 3. Mask-wearing is not mandatory but recommended.

In parallel, Belgium's special committee of health experts, economists and regional and national politicians issued recommendations to keep the country's lockdown in place until May 3, with the exception of gardening and hardware stores.

Other European countries aren’t taking their cues from Angela Merkel or the EU, however. The Czech Republic and Austria have already allowed some non-essential shops to reopen (while also mandating masks in public).

In hard-hit Spain, which after Italy has seen more deaths from the virus than any other European country, officials are allowing some in the industrial and construction sectors to head back to work, while encouraging them to walk or cycle there.

The Spanish government has called for more global coordination . But according to Pablo Casado, leader of Spain’s conservative opposition, the coordination problem starts at home. "Many employees return to work tomorrow, once again amid general confusion," Casado said Sunday.

Denmark is reopening some day care institutions and elementary schools this week , after a decision process Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described as “ like walking a tightrope.”