What does Wulff-Yhtiöt Oyj’s (HEL:WUF1V) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Wulff-Yhtiöt Oyj (HEL:WUF1V) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of €10m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into WUF1V here.

How does WUF1V’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

WUF1V’s debt levels have fallen from €4.9m to €4.6m over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, WUF1V currently has €416k remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, WUF1V has produced €1.1m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 23%, meaning that WUF1V’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In WUF1V’s case, it is able to generate 0.23x cash from its debt capital.

Can WUF1V pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at €13m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of €17m, leading to a 1.26x current account ratio. Generally, for Retail Distributors companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Does WUF1V face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 39%, WUF1V’s debt level may be seen as prudent. WUF1V is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. We can test if WUF1V’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For WUF1V, the ratio of 12.31x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving WUF1V ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

WUF1V’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. Furthermore, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure WUF1V has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Wulff-Yhtiöt Oyj to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

