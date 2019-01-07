What Does Xing SE’s (ETR:O1BC) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Xing SE’s (ETR:O1BC) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Xing’s P/E ratio is 45.06. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying €45.06 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Xing:

P/E of 45.06 = €237.5 ÷ €5.27 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by Xing earnings growth of 13% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 28% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Xing’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Xing has a higher P/E than the average company (33.7) in the interactive media and services industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Xing shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Xing’s Balance Sheet

Since Xing holds net cash of €41m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Xing’s P/E Ratio

Xing trades on a P/E ratio of 45.1, which is above the DE market average of 17.1. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'