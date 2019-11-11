How Does Xpediator's (LON:XPD) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Xpediator (LON:XPD) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 40% in the last month alone, although it is still down 12% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 46% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Xpediator Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Xpediator's P/E of 13.16 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Xpediator has a lower P/E than the average (15.7) in the logistics industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Xpediator will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Xpediator's earnings per share fell by 11% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 79% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Xpediator's Balance Sheet

Xpediator has net cash of UK£4.1m. This is fairly high at 11% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Xpediator's P/E Ratio

Xpediator trades on a P/E ratio of 13.2, which is below the GB market average of 16.8. The recent drop in earnings per share would make investors cautious, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Xpediator over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 9.4 back then to 13.2 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.