Does Xref Limited's (ASX:XF1) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Lee-Martin Seymour is the CEO of Xref Limited (ASX:XF1). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Lee-Martin Seymour's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Xref Limited is worth AU$64m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$294k for the year to June 2019. That's below the compensation, last year. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$270k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below AU$289m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be AU$378k.

So Lee-Martin Seymour receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

Is Xref Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Xref Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 21% per year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 66% over the last year.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Xref Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 25% over three years, many shareholders in Xref Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Lee-Martin Seymour is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The per share growth could be better, in our view. And it's hard to argue that the returns over the last three years have delighted. So many would argue that the CEO is certainly not underpaid. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Xref shares (free trial).

