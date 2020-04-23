How Does XRF Scientific's (ASX:XRF) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 33% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 17% over a quarter. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 8.1% wasn't so sweet.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Check out our latest analysis for XRF Scientific

How Does XRF Scientific's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

XRF Scientific's P/E is 9.96. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.3) for companies in the machinery industry is roughly the same as XRF Scientific's P/E.

ASX:XRF Price Estimation Relative to Market April 23rd 2020 More

XRF Scientific's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

XRF Scientific's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 71% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 39% annually, over the last three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting XRF Scientific's P/E?

XRF Scientific's net debt is 11% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On XRF Scientific's P/E Ratio

XRF Scientific's P/E is 10.0 which is below average (14.1) in the AU market. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about XRF Scientific's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 7.5 to 10.0 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.