Does Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (HKG:1171) Have A Place In Your Portfolio?

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (HKG:1171) has pleased shareholders over the past 10 years, by paying out dividends. The stock currently pays out a dividend yield of 8.1%, and has a market cap of HK$44b. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Yanzhou Coal Mining in more detail.

How I analyze a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How does Yanzhou Coal Mining fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 32%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 31% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 7.3%. Moreover, EPS is forecasted to fall to CN¥1.35 in the upcoming year.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Although 1171’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

Compared to its peers, Yanzhou Coal Mining generates a yield of 8.1%, which is high for Oil and Gas stocks.

Next Steps:

Considering the dividend attributes we analyzed above, Yanzhou Coal Mining is definitely worth keeping an eye on for someone looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three important aspects you should further research:

