Does Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited (HKG:408) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited's (HKG:408) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Yip's Chemical Holdings has a P/E ratio of 4.67. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$4.67 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Yip's Chemical Holdings:

P/E of 4.67 = HK$2.260 ÷ HK$0.484 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Yip's Chemical Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Yip's Chemical Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (7.1) in the chemicals industry classification.

SEHK:408 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 2nd 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think Yip's Chemical Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Notably, Yip's Chemical Holdings grew EPS by a whopping 48% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 4.1% per year over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Yip's Chemical Holdings's Balance Sheet

Yip's Chemical Holdings's net debt is 71% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Yip's Chemical Holdings's P/E Ratio

Yip's Chemical Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 4.7, which is below the HK market average of 9.1. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.