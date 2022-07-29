Does Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Yourgene Health

What Is Yourgene Health's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Yourgene Health had UK£5.22m of debt, up from UK£196.0k a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£8.43m in cash, so it actually has UK£3.21m net cash.

A Look At Yourgene Health's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Yourgene Health had liabilities of UK£12.3m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£19.1m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had UK£8.43m in cash and UK£5.93m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£17.0m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Yourgene Health is worth UK£52.7m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Yourgene Health also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Yourgene Health can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Story continues

In the last year Yourgene Health wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 105%, to UK£38m. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

So How Risky Is Yourgene Health?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Yourgene Health lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of UK£1.3m and booked a UK£1.9m accounting loss. With only UK£3.21m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. The good news for shareholders is that Yourgene Health has dazzling revenue growth, so there's a very good chance it can boost its free cash flow in the years to come. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Yourgene Health you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here