Does Yuanda China Holdings Limited (HKG:2789) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Yuanda China Holdings Limited’s (HKG:2789) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Yuanda China Holdings has a P/E ratio of 7.56, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 13%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Yuanda China Holdings:

P/E of 7.56 = CN¥0.084 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.011 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Yuanda China Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 48% last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 82%.

How Does Yuanda China Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Yuanda China Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (8.6) in the building industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Yuanda China Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Yuanda China Holdings’s P/E?

Yuanda China Holdings’s net debt is considerable, at 307% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Yuanda China Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Yuanda China Holdings’s P/E is 7.6 which is below average (10.3) in the HK market. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.