How Does Z Energy's (NZSE:ZEL) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Z Energy (NZSE:ZEL) share price has dived 30% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 54% in that time.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Check out our latest analysis for Z Energy

Does Z Energy Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Z Energy's P/E of 6.28 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Z Energy has a lower P/E than the average (7.8) in the oil and gas industry classification.

NZSE:ZEL Price Estimation Relative to Market April 3rd 2020 More

Z Energy's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Z Energy shrunk earnings per share by 29% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 12% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Z Energy's Balance Sheet

Z Energy's net debt is 91% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Z Energy's P/E Ratio

Z Energy trades on a P/E ratio of 6.3, which is below the NZ market average of 15.2. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Z Energy over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 9.0 back then to 6.3 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.