Does Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (HKG:576) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio?

Could Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (HKG:576) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

A high yield and a long history of paying dividends is an appealing combination for Zhejiang Expressway. It would not be a surprise to discover that many investors buy it for the dividends. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Zhejiang Expressway for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

SEHK:576 Historical Dividend Yield, November 15th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. In the last year, Zhejiang Expressway paid out 42% of its profit as dividends. This is a middling range that strikes a nice balance between paying dividends to shareholders, and retaining enough earnings to invest in future growth. Besides, if reinvestment opportunities dry up, the company has room to increase the dividend.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. With a cash payout ratio of 117%, Zhejiang Expressway's dividend payments are poorly covered by cash flow. While Zhejiang Expressway's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, free cash flow is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were it to repeatedly pay dividends that were not well covered by cash flow, this could be a risk to Zhejiang Expressway's ability to maintain its dividend.

Is Zhejiang Expressway's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Zhejiang Expressway has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Zhejiang Expressway has net debt of 2.22 times its EBITDA. Using debt can accelerate business growth, but also increases the risks.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. With EBIT of 4.92 times its interest expense, Zhejiang Expressway's interest cover is starting to look a bit thin.

We update our data on Zhejiang Expressway every 24 hours, so you can always get our latest analysis of its financial health, here.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Zhejiang Expressway's dividend payments. The dividend has been stable over the past 10 years, which is great. We think this could suggest some resilience to the business and its dividends. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was CN¥0.31 in 2009, compared to CN¥0.38 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.9% a year over that time.