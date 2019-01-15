Does Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (HKG:3737) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited’s (HKG:3737) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings’s P/E ratio is 13.62. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 7.3%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings:

P/E of 13.62 = CN¥1.31 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.096 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

It’s nice to see that Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings grew EPS by a stonking 26% in the last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 21%, annually, over 5 years.

How Does Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the personal products industry, which is 14.5.

Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I inform my view byby checking management tenure and remuneration, among other things.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings’s P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings’s CN¥287m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 13.6, which is above the HK market average of 10.3. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.