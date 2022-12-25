What Does Ziff Davis, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZD) Share Price Indicate?

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Ziff Davis’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Ziff Davis Worth?

Good news, investors! Ziff Davis is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $119.38, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Ziff Davis’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Ziff Davis look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Ziff Davis, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ZD is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ZD, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ZD for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ziff Davis has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

