What Does Zioncom Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8287) 12% ROCE Say About The Business?

Today we’ll look at Zioncom Holdings Limited (HKG:8287) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Zioncom Holdings:

0.12 = HK$20m ÷ (HK$583m – HK$362m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Zioncom Holdings has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Zioncom Holdings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Zioncom Holdings’s ROCE is fairly close to the Communications industry average of 14%. Regardless of where Zioncom Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Zioncom Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Zioncom Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Zioncom Holdings has total liabilities of HK$362m and total assets of HK$583m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 62% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

The Bottom Line On Zioncom Holdings’s ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Zioncom Holdings. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.