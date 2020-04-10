Does Zotefoams plc's (LON:ZTF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future?

Analyzing Zotefoams plc's (LSE:ZTF) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether or not the company has met expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Today I will assess ZTF's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and compare these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

Were ZTF's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

ZTF's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of UK£8.2m has increased by 4.6% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 16%, indicating the rate at which ZTF is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Zotefoams has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.2% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.9% is below the GB Chemicals industry of 6.9%, indicating Zotefoams's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Zotefoams’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 11% to 7.4%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 4.7% to 42% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Zotefoams's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Zotefoams gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research Zotefoams to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

