It Doesn't Matter If Microsoft's Bing Gets Blocked in China

Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Bing was recently blocked in China for two days before its services were restored. The outage, which occurred amid the Cyberspace Administration's latest purge of "offensive" sites and apps, sparked concerns that Bing could be permanently booted from the People's Republic.

That may initially seem like a major loss for Microsoft -- after all, Bing is the only global search engine that remains available to mainland China's 800 million internet users, and the country's growing middle class makes it a fertile market for online ads. But if we take a closer look, we'll notice that Microsoft probably isn't losing much sleep over Bing's future in China.

It already lost the Chinese search market

Microsoft launched Bing as its replacement for Live Search nearly a decade ago. Unlike Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, which left China in 2010 after clashing with regulators over hacked emails and censored content, Microsoft censored Bing's Chinese content in accordance with government regulations.

However, Google's exit merely allowed its biggest rival, Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), to conquer 70% of the Chinese search market according to StatCounter's latest numbers. Alibaba's Shemna ranks a distant second with a 16% share, followed by Sogou's 5% share and Haosou's 4% share.

Bing has a market share of just 2% in China, which includes 6% of the desktop searches, 3% of tablet searches, and less than 1% of smartphone searches. This indicates that Bing is being left behind the tech curve as more users conduct searches on phones.

Microsoft isn't even leveraging the strength of Windows 10 to expand Bing's reach in China. Instead, Microsoft integrated Baidu's search, video, cloud, and mapping apps into Windows 10 in 2015. Microsoft also replaced Bing with Baidu as Edge's default search engine, and made Baidu the browser's default home page.

That partnership indicated that Microsoft was willing to sacrifice Bing's future in China to lock in Windows 10 users with Baidu's more relevant and useful services. Microsoft struck a similar deal in Russia, which replaced Bing with Google's rival Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) in Windows 10's web browsers. The Yandex deal indicated that Microsoft would eagerly boot Bing from its own OS if it kept users away from Google.