‘It doesn’t feel like anywhere is safe’: Witness breaks down on CNN reliving Boulder shooting

Shweta Sharma
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Police stand outside the King Soopers grocery store where the shooting took place&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

Police stand outside the King Soopers grocery store where the shooting took place

(AP)

An eyewitness who was inside the Boulder grocery store on Monday afternoon broke down as he described one of the deadliest mass shootings in Colorado’s history, saying it “doesn’t feel like anywhere is safe” anymore.

Ryan Borowski was shopping at the King Soopers store when a gunman opened fire, killing 10 people including a police officer.

He said he heard loud bangs and people started to drop things in the store. It was only at the third loud bang that people around him realised it was gunshots, and everyone started running to the back of the store while employees helped them find shelter.

He told CNN he was at the west entrance of the store initially and was walking towards the east entrance from where the loud noises of gunfire were coming. He turned in the other direction when he saw people running.

“I didn't see the shooter. I saw terrified faces running towards me and that's when I turned and ran in the other direction,” he said.

Read More:

He described how everyone helped each other during the crisis, with people running to the back of the store in single file, holding on to each other.

“We ran and I don't know why other people didn't and I am sorry that they froze and I just wish that this didn't happen – I wish I had an answer for why it did,” he said.

He broke down in tears and said Colorado felt like the safest place in America until Monday’s incident.

“Boulder feels like a bubble and the bubble burst and that's heartbreaking to think that people died today. It doesn’t feel like it’s anywhere safe sometimes,” Mr Borowski said.

“This feels like the safest spot in America and I just nearly got killed for getting a soda, you know, and a bag of chips. Doesn't feel good,” he added.

The shooting took place at around 2.30 pm on Monday. A suspect, who was injured, has been taken into custody and is being treated, said police chief Kerry Yamaguchi.

Another eyewitness, Alex Arellano, 35, who was working at the store said: “I thought I was going to die.”

Police officer Eric Talley, 51, was the first named victim killed in the shooting incident, and was the first one to respond at the scene.

Monday’s attack is one of the deadliest shooting incidents in the state of Colorado after the 2012 Aurora shooting, in which 12 people were killed, and the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in which 12 students and one teacher were killed.

Recommended Stories

  • Boulder Shooting Survivor: ‘It Doesn’t Feel Like There's Anywhere Safe Anymore, Sometimes’

    "This feels like the safest spot in America and I just nearly got killed for getting a soda, you know, and a bag of chips."

  • ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Kenya Moore Apologizes for Native American Costume

    “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore apologized Tuesday after she was criticized for wearing a Native American headdress on an episode of the hit Bravo show. Moore, a Black woman, told Page Six she regretted her choice of costuming, which was an elaborate headdress and matching “warrior princess” dress, which she picked out for a Halloween costume-themed episode that aired Sunday. “I want to sincerely apologize for inappropriately wearing the Native American headdress as a costume,” Moore said. “I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it if I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand. I regret it. When you know better, you do better. I am genuinely sorry.” Also Read: Claudia Conway Cut From 'American Idol' During Hollywood Week (Video) Bravo addressed the controversy with a statement of its own Monday night. “Bravo aims to have the highest standards of respect and inclusivity and we recognize that the recent episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ in which a cast member wears a Native American costume, did not uphold those values,” the network’s statement read. “We had hoped it would provide a teachable moment, however in retrospect it is clear that the network did not address this properly given the gravity of the situation. We apologize to both the Native American community and our audience as a whole.” A nonprofit activist group of Native Americans called IllumiNative was the first to vocally oppose Moore’s choice of costuming. In an Instagram post March 22, the group said it was “incredibly concerned” by Bravo and NBCUniversal’s choice to not stop the segment from airing on “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” “We are deeply disturbed by last night’s episode of #RHOA in which @thekenyamoore wore a Native American ‘warrior princess’ costume,” IllumiNative wrote. “Costumes that mock Native peoples, defame our traditions and cultures, and perpetuate negative stereotypes are racist. ‘Playing Indian’ is a form of mascotry that is not just offensive, it is part of a long history of how Native peoples have been dehumanized. Also Read: Ken Jeong Donates $50,000 to Families of Atlanta Spa Shooting Victims We are also incredibly concerned that none of the producers or executives at @bravotv, @comcast, @nbcuniversal intervened although several cast members commented on how uncomfortable, unnecessary, and offensive the costume was on camera. The series has had several instances of racism and offensive behavior and yet it seems no training, procedures, or standards have been sent to stop offensive acts, which go against the values @comcast professes to have,” IllumiNative concluded. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IllumiNative (@_illuminatives) Read original story ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Kenya Moore Apologizes for Native American Costume At TheWrap

  • Citizen journalist faces criticism for livestreaming Boulder mass shooting

    In the video, one person can be seen lying on the floor inside the store and two more outside on the ground

  • Boulder shooting: Biden calls for immediate gun control action as details on suspected shooter emerge

    Follow the latest updates

  • 'American hero': Slain Boulder officer praised by president for actions in shooting

    Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, had been on the force since 2010 and was a father of seven.

  • Boulder Grocery Store Shooting: What We Know About The Victims

    Ten people between the ages of 20 and 65 were killed during a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

  • Boulder shooting: Gunman kills 10 at King Soopers grocery store

    A police officer who was the first to respond to the attack is confirmed as one of the victims.

  • 'When it's your family, you feel it:' Colorado supermarket shooting witness says incident calls for gun control

    "This is not OK with me, and has put in a big pitch for gun control," the unidentified witness told CBS.

  • UK jobless rate falls as workers drop out of labour force

    Britain's jobless rate unexpectedly fell in the three months to January, a change that partly reflected people giving up their job hunt as lockdown measures tightened at the start of the year, official figures showed on Tuesday. "The latest labour market data are somewhat mixed but show considerable resilience overall," said Howard Archer, chief UK economist at consultants EY ITEM Club. Part of the drop in the headline unemployment rate was due to high jobless numbers for October alone dropping out of the three-monthly figures.

  • Bernie Sanders says he isn’t comfortable with Trump being banned from Twitter

    Vermont senator admits he does not have a concrete solution for how to balance censorship with affirmative action against online hate

  • Colorado witness describes seeing gunman shoot 'rapid fire' before entering store

    Witness Anna Haynes, who lives across the street from the King Soopers in Boulder, Colo., where 10 people were killed, described the moment she saw the gunman shoot at "rapid fire" before entering the grocery store.

  • Drop in foreign workers in the UK less than expected

    Almost 180,000 fewer foreign nationals are in work now than before the pandemic struck, new estimates indicate, with employees from the EU shedding jobs at a higher rate than Britons or those from the rest of the world. At the same time overall unemployment stopped rising in January as the furlough scheme swung back into full force to cope with the latest national lockdown. The number of workers on payroll also climbed for the third consecutive month. It indicates the economy is proving resilient to Covid with some industries growing, such as healthcare, or gearing up to reopen, even as others, led by hospitality, remain significantly smaller than they were a year ago. In December there were 2.3m EU nationals on payrolls in the UK – a drop of 184,000 year on year, or 4pc. By contrast the number of UK nationals was down 2.6pc at 24m. The number from non-EU nations was up by 6,200, to 1.9m. This compares to earlier estimates of a fall of 550,000 workers based on the more traditional Labour Force Survey, which is more comprehensive because it includes the self-employed, but has suffered from difficulties in finding people to survey during the pandemic.

  • EXPLAINER: Israelis vote in fourth election in 2 years

    Israel is holding its fourth election in two years on Tuesday, with nearly 6.6 million citizens eligible to vote for the 24th Knesset, or parliament. It is widely seen as a one-issue referendum, with the electorate almost evenly divided on whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should remain in power. The March 23 vote is Israel’s fourth parliamentary election in two years.

  • Colorado supermarket shooter kills 10, including police officer

    BOULDER, Colo. (Reuters) -A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, killing 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, before the bloodied suspect was arrested in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week. Police gave few immediate details of the latest shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3 p.m. at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, a north-central Colorado city at the eastern foot of the Rockies, about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver. Frantic shoppers and employees fled for cover through the supermarket as law enforcement officers swarmed the scene, located about 2 miles from the University of Colorado's flagship campus.

  • NRA bragged about blocking ban on AR-15 guns in Boulder days before mass shooting

    Gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Colorado on Monday

  • Senator Ron Johnson gives bizarre history of Greenland to claim climate change isn’t real

    Wisconsin Republican falls for 1000-year-old ruse as he claims early Greenland ‘explorers saw green’

  • When grocery shopping ends in death: Boulder mass shooting shatters town's fragile peace

    'What makes me angry is knowing that nothing will change,' says one resident after the Boulder mass shooting.

  • Boulder shooting: 10 dead including police officer after gun attack in Colorado supermarket

    Ten people including a police officer were killed by a gunman at a US supermarket on Monday in the latest mass shooting in the western state of Colorado, police said. The bloodied suspect was injured and in custody, Boulder police commander Kerry Yamaguchi told reporters, following the incident at the King Soopers store. "We have multiple people who were killed in this incident. And I am sorry to have to report that one of them was a Boulder police officer," said Ms Yamaguchi. Police confirmed that the suspect, who was arrested at the scene by officers, was injured in the incident. Police gave few immediate details of the latest shooting and no known motive for the violence. Sarah Moonshadow, 42, a customer and Boulder resident who was in the store with her son, Nicholas, recounted scenes of pandemonium as gunfire rang out from inside the store. "We were at the checkout, and shots just started going off," Moonshadow told Reuters. "And I said, 'Nicholas get down.' And Nicholas ducked. And we just started listening and there, just repetitive shots ... and I just said, 'Nicholas, run.'"

  • Bitcoin gains 5% after Elon Musk says Tesla now accepts the cryptocurrency as payment

    The "Technoking" said in a tweet early Wednesday the EV-maker has added bitcoin as a payment option.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.