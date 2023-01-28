‘It doesn’t have to be like this’: Pennsylvanians react to death of Tyre Nichols after video release

Reaction to the release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest video is pouring in from across the country and here at home.

WPXI Legal Analyst Phil DiLucente spoke with Channel 11 after watching the video.

“This is the most heinous, disgusting, troubling, hard to watch video I’ve ever seen between police and a young man,” he said. “We do not know all the facts and circumstances but video, in this instance, does not lie.”

Channel 11 also spoke with Chairman and CEO of the Black Political Empowerment Project in Pittsburgh Tim Stevens. He called the actions shown in the video “brutal.”

“There can be no allowance anywhere in the nation for police officers to use their awesome powers to abuse, beat and at times kill citizens,” Stevens said.

Stevens also says he’s already put in a call to Pittsburgh Police leadership asking them to renew their efforts to prevent something like this from happening here.

Senator John Fetterman spoke out on social media Friday night:

Tyre Nichols should be here.



It doesn’t have to be like this. It’s time for justice. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 28, 2023

Stay with 11 News on-air and online as we continue to monitor reaction locally and from elected officials.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Tyre Nichols death: Sheriff says 2 deputies relieved of duty after showing up at arrest Tyre Nichols death: Videos show multiple angles of deadly beating Pittsburgh police on alert for potential protests following release of video in Tyre Nichols’ arrest VIDEO: School district passes resolution aimed at preventing school violence DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts