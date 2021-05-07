He doesn’t get regular reps, but Marlins’ Sierra vows to ‘fight and compete’ when he plays

The opportunities for Magneuris Sierra to make contributions this season have been limited.

The speedy outfielder has been held primarily to pinch-hit and defensive replacement roles through the Miami Marlins’ first 30 games of the season as a result of the team’s roster construction.

When the team is at full strength, veterans Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Adam Duvall are the primary outfielders. Garrett Cooper needs playing time, too, and Lewis Brinson has shown progress as of late.

That leaves the 25-year-old Sierra on the bench, biding his time.

“There’s no real, true at-bats for him,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Which is why moments like Thursday were so meaningful.

Sierra entered the Marlins’ series finale with the Arizona Diamondbacks as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and replaced Lewis Brinson, who is dealing with soreness in his left middle finger, in center field to begin the seventh.

With two outs, he made a leaping grab at the right-center field wall to rob Asdrubal Cabrera of an extra-base hit — both Mattingly and relief pitcher Dylan Floro thought it was a home run.

According to Statcast, Sierra covered 108 feet with a max sprint speed of 28.1 feet per second (27 feet per second is considered league average) and jumped 3.8 feet in the air to make the catch.

“I always go out there to fight and compete,” Sierra said. “To be honest, I was waiting for a ball. I’m always waiting for a fly ball so I can make a catch or help out the team.”

The Marlins rallied to win that game, 3-1, to complete a three-game sweep and Sierra showed what he can provide despite limited action. Sierra has made plays on all seven balls that have come his way in his 28 1/3 innings of defense, according to FanGraphs.

“When you’re able to contribute,” Mattingly said, “you feel more a part of it.”

The latest opportunity comes Friday when the Marlins start a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Sierra is starting in center field and batting eighth. It is just Sierra’s second start of the season.

In the grand scheme of the Marlins’ roster, though, Sierra is in a tricky spot. The Marlins value his speed and defense and have seen improvement in his approach at the plate over the past couple years.

He’s getting a few more reps now with Marte on the injured list and Brinson dealing with the finger injury, but Sierra has been pigeon-holed into a bench role because of the players ahead of him on the depth chart.

Sierra is also out of minor-league options, meaning he would have to be taken off the 40-man roster and clear through waivers for the Marlins to send him down to the minor leagues.

“He has a role,” Mattingly said, “but there’s not necessarily a lot of starts there. He’s been good about understanding that, but it’s obviously not the best thing for him.”

Injury updates

▪ Catcher Jorge Alfaro (left hamstring strain) is catching bullpens and scheduled to run the bases and hit live pitching this weekend.

▪ Middle infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left hamstring strain) is taking batting practice and doing defensive work. He is also scheduled to run the bases and hit live pitching this weekend.

▪ Marte (fractured left rib) is increasing his “rotational strengthening” and will start a hitting progression this weekend with dry swings.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez (right biceps inflammation) is throwing a 20-pitch live batting practice session on Saturday.

▪ Right handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez (right shoulder discomfort) is throwing at 105 feet.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera (right biceps nerve inflammation) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman (right elbow inflammation) is throwing at 105 feet.