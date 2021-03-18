'Doesn’t make any sense': DeSantis rejects Rick Scott's call to return stimulus money

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gary Fineout
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday flatly rejected Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott’s call for governors and mayors to return money from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, creating another fault line with his potential 2024 rival.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” said DeSantis, when asked about Scott’s suggestion. “If Florida were to send the money back, [Treasury Secretary Janet] Yellen is going to send it to Illinois, California, New York or New Jersey. I don’t think that would make sense for Floridians — for us to be giving even more money to the blue states that already getting such a big windfall in this bill.”

DeSantis on Tuesday instead outlined his plans for spending $4 billion of the up to $10 billion that could be coming to the state as part of the “American Rescue Plan." DeSantis has called for using the money on everything from $1,000 payments to law enforcement officer, paramedics and firefighters to boosting spending on tourism marketing and transportation projects.

Scott, who voted against the package, has called the legislation “wasteful” and on Monday said that “anyone in state and local government who calls themselves a fiscal conservative should know that the funding in the Democrats’ massive spending bill is not free money. This money belongs to the taxpayers and lawmakers have a responsibility to spend it wisely.”

Scott accused local and state governments of treating the relief package like a “slush fund” and urged to send back to Washington any money that is not spent directly on Covid-related expenses.

DeSantis and Scott, both seen as potential presidential candidates in 2024, have had a frosty relationship since DeSantis entered office. DeSantis last year authorized an investigation into Florida’s deeply troubled $77 million unemployment website portal that was established when Scott served as the state’s governor. The site repeatedly crashed during the pandemic and the state’s chief inspector general faulted the companies that built the portal and the Scott administration.

Scott, a billionaire former health care executive who came into office as Florida’s governor in 2010 as part of the tea party wave, has a long history of railing about government spending and debt. He famously canceled a high speed rail project destined for Florida and returned $2.4 billion in federal assistance for the program.

Scott’s office declined to comment on DeSantis’s refusal to return the stimulus money, pointing instead to previous statements made by Scott.

Scott last July also called on governors to detail how they were spending billions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds from the Congress-approved CARES Act. The DeSantis administration rejected his request.

When he was in Congress, DeSantis was seen as a fiscal hawk who repeatedly complained about excessive spending. But he's been relying on federal assistance to balance Florida's budget amid the economic fallout from the pandemic.

DeSantis this past month has repeatedly complained that Florida wasn’t getting its fair share in the rescue package because money was being allocated to states based on their unemployment rate instead of by population.

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Cruz releases holds on Biden nominees as administration looks to gets tough on Russia pipeline

    Nord Stream 2 is becoming a political football.

  • Federal projections show flat COVID vaccine supply in Florida for the rest of March

    Expectations of a surge in COVID vaccine supply have yet to materialize in Florida, and federal projections are signaling officials to expect similar supply levels — nearly 500,000 first doses per week — in the second half of March.

  • Spring breakers flood beaches as experts fear COVID-19 spread: 'We are definitely not out of the woods'

    Despite pleas from officials to avoid travel, many Americans are flooding beaches in Florida and Texas to enjoy their spring break. Here's what experts want you to know.

  • Bears pursuing free-agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay

    The Chicago Beras are in hot pursuit of free agent wide receiver, Kenny Golladay.

  • Education Department throws out Trump-era rule for defrauded students

    The Education Department (ED) has thrown out a Trump-era rule that limited debt relief for 72,000 borrowers holding who had graduated from fraudulent for-profit colleges.

  • AT&T says its customers will no longer be able to stream HBO Max for free, citing California's net neutrality law

    The California net neutrality law bans "zero-rating" or "sponsored data" plans that allow ISPs to exempt some services from a user's data cap.

  • Idaho lawmakers target COVID-19 rules even as they get sick

    A fourth lawmaker in the Idaho House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19 in less than a week’s time and just as the Legislature is debating a bill that would ban local governments from requiring that people wear masks. The increasing number of lawmakers out sick with the coronavirus has legislative leaders in the conservative state worried they may not be able to finish business in a timely fashion. “Of course I’m concerned,” Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke said Wednesday, before the announcement of the fourth COVID-19 diagnosis among his colleagues.

  • Morocco's bill to legalise cannabis divides growers

    In Morocco's impoverished Rif mountains, cannabis grower Mohamed El Mourabit hopes a plan to legalise the drug for some uses will raze what he calls a "wall of fear" surrounding farmers caught between poverty, traffickers and the law. The change is meant to improve the lot of farmers in the often restive Rif region where it has been grown for decades, and to tap into a growing global market for legal cannabis. But the law has divided opinion among Rif farmers, who fear it will do nothing to address a years-long slide in their income or help them escape outstanding arrest warrants.

  • Gene Simmons talks importance of wearing a mask: "It's become a political issue that is so asinine"

    KISS frontman Gene Simmons doesn't mince his words about the importance of wearing a mask on Twitter, and in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, he explained further. "Here's what I don't understand: It's become a political issue that is so asinine," Simmons said. "I blame lack of leadership, starting at the top," Simmons said, referring to former President Trump. "Basically, the masses are lemmings. They follow what their leaders say." "I don't care about you, I care about me," Simmons added. "Even if you don't believe it, at least put it on as a courtesy to everybody around you." Watch more from Simmons in the video interview above.

  • Q: Into The Storm exposes the sinister banality at the root of QAnon movement

    Three years ago, when director Cullen Hoback (Terms And Conditions May Apply) started filming his six-part HBO docuseries, Q: Into The Storm, most Americans still had the luxury of dismissing QAnon as a fringe movement. Self-described followers of “Q” would turn up at former President Donald Trump’s rallies wearing T-shirts with a blocky “Q” emblem and waving signs promoting debunked conspiracy theories. They were kooks, and few people took them seriously. Trump himself wasn’t asked about QAnon until 2020, and he had only nice things to say. Now, at least two one-time supporters of Q—Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert—are members of Congress. QAnon has infiltrated the mainstream.

  • House GOP super PAC launches hard-money arm

    The Congressional Leadership Fund will now be able to directly endorse candidates and contribute to them.

  • Newsmax hires Trump adviser Jason Miller, Giuliani's son

    The conservative network Newsmax said Thursday it is hiring Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump as a contributor who will provide commentary on a variety of issues. Newsmax also says it is also hiring Andrew Giuliani, an ex-Trump aide and son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, for a similar contributor's role.

  • Rob Gronkowski: 'I was definitely shook' by Aaron Hernandez's murder charge

    The duo were a dynamic tight end duo for the Patriots and Gronkowski hasn't addressed the charges in eight years.

  • Who Are They? FBI Asks Public to ID 10 Men Shown on Violent Capitol Riot Videos

    FBI/YoutubeSince the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol, where thousands of MAGA supporters breached the building and injured dozens of law-enforcement officials, federal authorities have been playing a game of catch-up.While more than 300 rioters have been identified, the FBI believes almost triple that number participated in the deadly attacks—and is relying on the public’s help to find 10 unidentified individuals that are believed to have committed the most violent offenses.In a slew of videos released Thursday by the FBI, Capitol rioters can be seen shoving, bashing, and attacking police trying to stop the mob from storming the Capitol with clubs and chemical sprays. In one video, a man is seen dangling a fire extinguishing over a metal railing before spraying officers, while in another a rioter can be seen repeatedly striking a line of officers with a baton.In one video captured on a police officer’s body camera, a man in a MAGA hat is seen charging at multiple officers and attempting to push them to the ground. Another clip shows a separate man in a MAGA hat using a pole to violently beat officers. A third rioter man wielding what appears to be an electroshock device can be seen in a crowd fighting with officers— repeatedly hitting the law enforcers with the baton-like device while a loud buzz and bright flashes can be seen.“I want to warn you that these images are disturbing. You will see officers being punched; beaten with sticks, flagpoles, and their own shields; as well as being sprayed with a variety of unknown substances,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a statement announcing the videos. “Speaking as a law-enforcement officer—but also as an American citizen—it is alarming to watch these videos.”The new footage marks the FBI’s latest push to apprehend those who were most violent during the insurrection that killed five individuals, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. On Monday, two men were arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting Sicknick and other officers with bear spray. Hours after the attack, Sicnick died at a local hospital—although the details of his death are still unknown.D’Antuono noted Thursday that the arrest of those two men—Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios—was only made possible from public tips. Shane Jenkins, who was arrested this month after allegedly using throwing a “metal pipe, a desk drawer, and a flagpole” at officers on Jan. 6, was identified with the help of online sleuths and tips, D’Antuono said.Riot Suspects Bear-Sprayed Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick in the Face Before He Died: ProsecutorsAmong the 300 individuals charged in the riots are several members of right-wing extremist groups who are accused of training and planning for the riots for at least two months and coordinating on the ground to ensure maximum damage at the Capitol as legislators met to confirm Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The FBI said Thursday that more than 65 people that have been arrested for their actions on Jan. 6 are facing charges for assaulting law enforcement officers.And the clips released by the FBI on Thursday show the extent of violence and chaos that ensued from these rioters during the insurrection. In one clip, a white man wearing a blue face covering can be seen screaming and aggressively grabbing an officer’s mask to jerk his face forward. As a result, the cop, who is among a line of officers in riot gear trying to contain the group, has his head bashed against a shield multiple times.“We’re grateful to the members of the public who have already been a tremendous help in these investigations,” D’Antuono said Thursday. “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or coworkers, but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ron DeSantis makes direct payment to pandemic first responders a Florida stimulus priority

    Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled plans for spending $4.1 billion of Florida's roughly $17 billion from President Biden's stimulus.One of his priorities is the "support and celebration of pandemic first responders," a one-time $1,000 direct payment — totaling $208.4 million — to sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency technicians.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnother big target: DeSantis wants to spend $1 billion to address sea-level rise over a four-year period. That's on top of state funds already earmarked for "resiliency" projects.“That’s a pretty significant amount of money to be able to address a lot of infrastructure needs as it relates to things like flooding and sea level rise. So, we think it’s a good opportunity to be able to make even more headway and we’re taking advantage of that.”A non-exhaustive list of other proposals includes:$258 million for seaports.$150 million for Florida’s Job Growth Grant Fund.$129 million for a modernized re-employment assistance system.$73 million to fix the state's online unemployment system.$72 million for the behavioral health system.$41.7 million to help the Florida National Guard recruit up to 450 additional service members.$10 million for Alzheimer’s disease research.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Defence worker who gave away top secret details of UK missile system has jail term increased

    Appeal judges have almost doubled a jail term handed to a disgruntled former defence worker who breached the Official Secrets Act. Simon Finch was given a four-and-a-half-year jail term in November 2020 for disclosing "damaging" top secret details of a UK missile system in an email to eight recipients. The 50-year-old had admitted recording and disclosing classified information in breach of the Official Secrets Act on the ninth day of an Old Bailey trial, after a judge rejected his defence of "duress by circumstance". Finch, who was arrested at his home address in Swansea in March 2019, also admitted failing to give authorities access codes to three electronic devices which he had encrypted. Three appeal judges ruled on Thursday that the four-and-half-year term was "unduly lenient" and increased it to eight years.

  • Robert Arron Long: Everything we know about the Atlanta massage shootings and the victims

    The latest information on the massage shootings that left eight dead near Atlanta

  • Senate Leader Stalls Climate Overhaul of Flood Insurance Program

    WASHINGTON — One of the federal government’s main efforts to push Americans to prepare for climate threats is in question after the Senate majority leader’s office objected to a plan to adjust flood insurance rates. The Federal Emergency Management Agency was preparing to announce new rates for federal flood insurance April 1 so that the prices people pay would more accurately reflect the risks they face. The change would very likely help reduce Americans’ vulnerability to floods and hurricanes by discouraging construction in high-risk areas. But it would also increase insurance costs for some households, making it a tough sell politically. Last week, the office of Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic majority leader, pushed back on the changes, according to several people familiar with the discussion. That pushback has caused FEMA to pause the rollout of the new rates. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Schumer objected to the flood-insurance overhaul when it was announced in 2019, citing its potential to raise costs for people on Long Island. The new system would mean steeper rates for some high-value homes, and the southern shore of Long Island includes the Hamptons, which have some of the most expensive real estate in the country. Schumer’s office told FEMA that the new rates could have a “severe impact” on some communities in New York, according to a person familiar with the conversation. The person said that the senator’s office had asked FEMA to reconsider going forward with the plan and asked the agency for a follow-up meeting, which, as of Wednesday, had not been scheduled. “FEMA shouldn’t be rushing to overhaul their process and risk dramatically increasing premiums on middle-class and working-class families without first consulting with Congress and the communities at greatest risk to the effects of climate change,” Alex Nguyen, a spokesperson for Schumer, said in a statement. “Congress and the Biden administration must work together in a collaborative and transparent process.” In a statement, a FEMA spokesperson, who asked not to be identified, said the agency would continue to work with Congress to implement the plan, saying the changes would make insurance rates “better reflect an individual property’s unique flood risk.” The objections from Schumer’s office create a political quandary for the Biden administration, which has committed to address climate change. Unlike rejoining the Paris Agreement or banning drilling on public lands, moves that have broad Democratic support, increasing the cost of flood insurance is unlikely to generate a positive response from voters. But flood insurance is one of the most powerful tools the federal government has to limit the damage done by climate change, by influencing how and where Americans build homes. And even if the administration succeeds at reducing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, the buildup of those gases already in the atmosphere means that floods and hurricanes will continue to worsen for the foreseeable future. That means the government must focus on warning homeowners about the flooding threat, according to climate and disaster experts. That encourages people to take steps to reduce their exposure, like elevating their homes or moving. “Premiums should be based on risk, so people can have accurate signals about the nature of the hazards they face,” said Chad Berginnis, executive director of the Association of State Floodplain Managers. “I really hope Congress is able to engage constructively here.” Under the new approach, 23% of households with flood insurance would see their rates fall right away, by an average of $86 a month, according to data provided by FEMA, because the updated formula shows they have been overpaying based on their risk. Another 73% would see either no change or an increase of no more than $20 a month. But for some of the remaining households, costs would go up significantly, according to others briefed on the changes. Congress prevents FEMA from increasing a household’s flood insurance premiums by more than 18% a year. Under the new system, some households would face that maximum annual increase for 10 years or more. As a result, their rates could increase at least fivefold over that time. Those big rate increases would mostly apply to owners of higher-cost homes, who under the current formula tend to underpay for insurance. Many of the people that would see a decrease live in lower-cost homes. The pushback from Schumer is important because, as Senate leader, he can exert significant influence over FEMA. He controls the Senate floor, so he holds sway over the timing of critical confirmation votes — including for Deanne Criswell, the Biden administration’s nominee for FEMA administrator — and other senior roles. FEMA also depends, like every agency, on congressional approval for its annual funding and must persuade Senate leaders to support any requests for additional money or authority for new programs — for example, to better respond to disasters or prepare for the effects of climate change. For reasons like these, the agency’s relationship with the Senate leadership is particularly important. The dispute is only the latest delay for the overhaul. When FEMA announced the change, in 2019, the new rates were supposed to take effect in October 2020. But the Trump administration pushed back the new rates until this year, worried in part that increasing premiums shortly before the election would hurt President Donald Trump politically, according to a person familiar with the discussions. But opposition also came from Congress, including from Schumer. After FEMA first said it would overhaul rates to reflect the full flood risk homeowners faced, Schumer held a news conference criticizing the plan. “How can we ram through a national flood insurance plan that could unfairly put a bull’s-eye on the backs of Long Island and New York homeowners without more consultation?” Schumer said at the time, citing the potential effects on property values. The Long Island coastline is home to everything from modest bungalows and suburban communities to multimillion-dollar waterfront estates. Schumer’s message for FEMA, he said then, was simple: “Halt. Stop. Stop this plan.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Harvick reflects on anniversary of emotional Atlanta victory

    The first three weeks following Dale Earnhardt's death were a whirlwind for Kevin Harvick, the driver suddenly tasked with carrying a race team reeling from grief. Harvick was slated to race for the 2001 championship in NASCAR's second-tier series but Richard Childress needed him to fill Earnhardt's seat. Harvick, admittedly “young and dumb” at the time, told Childress he'd do both jobs.

  • Miami-Dade resumes citations for COVID violations after confusion from governor’s order

    Following days of confusion over an emergency order by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade police announced Thursday they will resume fining people who don’t wear masks and violate curfew.