‘Doesn’t make any sense.’ Mom, daughter die weeks apart in Georgia crashes, family says

A family was mourning the loss of their mother when their sister was killed in a similar Georgia crash, news outlets reported.

Jasmine Gaither was a few days from celebrating her 32nd birthday when her life was cut short, leaving her siblings to plan a funeral instead, WGCL reported on Dec. 8.

“She could’ve lived on with her life and celebrated her birthday,” sister Brittany Flournoy told WXIA. “She could’ve met someone and had a child. This was all taken from her.”

Just weeks earlier, her siblings told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV their mother was killed when a driver ran into her in October.

After the death of her mom, the DeKalb County Police Department said Gaither was riding in a car when it crashed on Dec. 3.

She was part of a group waiting for first responders on the side of Interstate 85 south when officials said a driver trying to change lanes slammed into a car and lost control. The driver then hit Gaither and ran into the woods, WAGA reported.

DeKalb police said it happened near North Druid Hills, northeast of downtown Atlanta. Gaither was taken to a hospital, where she died from crash-related injuries the next day.

“For this to turn around and happen to my sister, it doesn’t make any sense,” Flournoy told WXIA.

Gaither is remembered in news reports as a creative person who enjoyed photography and music. Her family said she was expected to help out after the death of their mother.

The accused I-85 driver — identified as Lester C. Rodriguez — was charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, felony hit and run, and suspended license. Police in a news release didn’t list attorney information for him.

A Facebook user believed to be Flournoy didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Dec. 9.

