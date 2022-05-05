'He doesn't understand medicine is a science': Ron Johnson escalates 'guerrilla war' against medical establishment

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told a group of COVID vaccine critics that he's in a "guerrilla war" as he seeks to empower doctors and reform the medical establishment.

In an exchange during a Zoom conference call Sunday that was taped and placed on the website Rumble, Johnson said he "always advised the doctors that I have been working with don't do anything, don't say anything to marginalize themselves."

"I need every guerrilla fighting this guerrilla war right now," he added. "Don't get out ahead of what the public is willing to accept as truth."

Johnson, who has raised concerns about COVID vaccines and promoted the use of ivermectin and other unapproved therapies for early treatment of COVID-19, was speaking to a group that called itself Doctors for COVID Ethics.

Moderator Charles Kovess, who bills himself as Australia's Passion Provocateur, said about 100 "doctors, lawyers, scientists, physicists" were on the call.

Johnson has provided a platform for doctors who have been critical of the nation's COVID response. In January, one panel lasted more than five hours.

In June in Milwaukee, Johnson assembled a group of people who said they suffered adverse reactions to the vaccine.

Patrick Remington, an emeritus professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, severely criticized Johnson and called his persistent questioning of medical science irresponsible.

"If he had a medical license these would be grounds for malpractice," said Remington, a former epidemiologist for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "But since he's not trained in medicine, he should stay in his lane and focus on things he knows about."

During his remarks Sunday, some of his most unvarnished to date on the subject, Johnson said the way "we've handled COVID has been a miserable failure," and claimed the major reason is that "no one wants to admit they're wrong."

Among those he criticized were "Big Pharma, big media, big tech giants," and doctors who "don't want to admit that the vaccine they were pushing on their patients are injuring them, potentially killing them."

Johnson laments 'woke doctors'

He said "the only hope we have is if enough doctors come forward and admit the vaccine has created these injuries."

"Really the goal has to be to completely reform our medical establishment," Johnson said. "Doctors should be at the top of the treatment pyramid, right now they're being crushed at the bottom.

"I think partly this is because of our education system that has created a bunch of woke doctors, too, that will not question authority, don't have the courage and compassion to practice medicine. They just follow orders. They're happy to practice protocol, regardless of whether their patients are just dropping dead from lack of treatment or under treatment,"

Remington, who said every profession including medicine, has outliers, took issue with Johnson's comments on vaccines and doctors.

"He doesn't understand medicine is a science and that physicians learn from research and from evidence," Remington said.

Remington said COVID vaccines "have been one of the safest if not the safest vaccine that has ever been developed."

He added: "The vaccine has saved thousands if not millions of lives with a very low rate of complications."

There was media focus on one exchange during the 1 hour, 17-minute session, when Colorado-based attorney Todd Callender told Johnson that COVID-19 “shots caused vaccine-induced AIDS. They purposefully gave people AIDS." The attorney also sought to hold people criminally accountable, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, and brought up several conspiracy theories,

Johnson did not directly push back at the vaccine falsehood.

He responded: "Let me challenge you there. That’s way down the road. You gotta do one step at a time. Everything you say may be true, OK, but right now the public views the vaccines as largely safe and effective, that vaccine injuries are rare and mild. That’s the narrative, that’s what the vast majority of the public accepts.

"So until we get a larger percentage of the population with their eyes open to 'whoa, these vaccine injuries are real, why?’ You know, it’s gotta be step by step. You can’t leap to crimes against humanity. You can’t leap to another Nuremberg trial.”

Late Tuesday, Johnson tweeted, "I've never stated nor do I believe that the COVID vaccine causes HIV."

Once again, I can’t breathe without my exhalation being distorted by the corporate media



I’ve never stated nor do I believe that the COVID vaccine causes HIV



Even as the media attempts to defame me, I will always fight for transparency and advocate for the vaccine injured https://t.co/j9rKcEOF2T — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 3, 2022

A spokeswoman for Johnson said, "The senator’s goal is transparency from our federal health agencies, not getting fired if you chose not to get vaccinated, and getting those who have had adverse reactions to the vaccine recognized so they may get treatment. He’s never mentioned Nuremberg, intentional genocide, crimes against humanity, criminal intent, or COVID vaccines causing AIDS."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ron Johnson says he's in a 'guerrilla war' on public health leadership