A dog was abandoned on a cold night. This New York community rallied to find her.

The Herkimer County Humane Society.

A dog that was abandoned Thursday night in the parking lot of a New York animal shelter was found by two of the organization's staff members Friday afternoon.

Around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, security camera footage posted on the Herkimer County Humane Society's Facebook page shows a box-shaped car entering the parking lot. The car's driver is seen getting out of the car and taking a dog out of the car.

The driver then climbs back into the car and drives away, leaving the dog alone in the empty parking lot. Footage shows the dog wandering into the street, where humane society staff said she was later hit by a car and injured before running off.

The humane society called on people in the area to help search for the dog – and the community rallied in support.

How the dog was found Friday

Robert Schrader, the president of the Herkimer County Humane Society, said "the outpouring of the people in this area is incredible." Schrader thanked the numerous people who volunteered to help search for the dog. Some people went out as early as 1 a.m. Friday to help the Humane Society find her.

"It was a blessing to have all those individuals out there," Schrader said.

Temperatures in the area dropped below freezing Thursday night and plummeted Friday morning, as a wind chill warning went into effect throughout New York. On Facebook, 1,500 people shared the humane society's initial post with the security footage, and the post had generated 418 comments as of Friday afternoon, with many people offering to go out and help look for the dog.

Schrader said the dog was found down near the canal in Mohawk and has since been in the care of the humane society.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️SHE HAS BEEN CAPTURED ❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️please watch for updates! Posted by Herkimer County Humane Society on Friday, February 3, 2023

What's next

Staff members have been slowly warming the dog's paws and fur by wrapping her up in warmer and warmer towels. Schrader said she will likely need surgery as a result of being hit by the car, and that the society has contacted a veterinarian to take a look at her.

The Herkimer County Humane Society has contacted the authorities and intend to prosecute the person who abandoned the dog Thursday. Schrader said he planned to discuss the matter with New York State Police later on Friday and that he also plans on reaching out to the Herkimer County District Attorney Jeff Carpenter to see what charges could be pressed.

"This is not acceptable in my county," Schrader, who is also Herkimer County's District 3 Legislator, said.

Animal abandonment is a misdemeanor charge in New York, with penalties ranging from up to a year in jail, to a $1,000 fine, or both.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Dog abandoned in the cold, New York community rallies to find her