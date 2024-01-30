Dog abandoned in White Castle drive-thru sparks search for owner, Kentucky officials say

Authorities in Kentucky are searching for the owner of a dog that officials say was abandoned in the drive-thru line of a White Castle.

Security camera footage from the Louisville fast-food restaurant Friday, Jan. 26, shows the dog appear while a dark gray SUV was at the drive-thru window, according to Louisville Metro Animal Services.

The driver of a vehicle behind the gray SUV yelled to White Castle employees that someone in front of her had let out their dog, the animal shelter said. That’s when the SUV exited the drive-thru.

White Castle workers brought the black dog inside until animal control workers arrived at the restaurant, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The dog, described as “young, thin (and) friendly” was briefly held at the White Castle. Officials said it did not have a microchip.

The animal shelter said it is searching for the owner of the dog. Anyone with information is asked to contact Louisville Metro Animal Services at 502-473-7387.

Officials did not say if the dog will be available for adoption if the owner does not come forward.

