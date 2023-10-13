Dog ‘absolutely recognized’ owner after years at Florida shelter. See emotional reunion

A dog was one of the longest residents at a Florida animal shelter — then she had an emotional reunion.

Nala the dog had been at Marion County Animal Services for more than two years. But shelter officials said Nala’s long-term stay ended when a search through her past led them to someone who had previously cared for her in a foster home.

“The two were reunited and we could tell that Nala absolutely recognized her — after all those years,” the shelter wrote Oct. 11 in a Facebook post. “Our hearts were so full and we couldn’t believe she was leaving.”

A photo posted on Facebook shows Nala bonding with the caregiver, who ended up adopting her after their time apart. The reunion left several social media users emotional.

“I’m crying happy tears,” one person commented.

“This story made me get in tears,” another person wrote. “God what a Miracle.”

Nala’s time at the shelter started in May 2021. She was adopted then returned as she waited for the right family, officials said.

Over the years, she became known for being “gentle and affectionate” with a protective side. She enjoyed going on walks, “had her fair share of drive-thru chicken nuggets, romped with other dogs in our playgroups, and leaped into every pool she’s ever seen,” the shelter wrote on Facebook in April and August.

But Nala’s life took a turn when the director of animal services did some detective work with the dog’s microchip, a tool that can store pet owners’ contact information.

“A deep dive of the microchip history led to the original caregiver of Nala, who thought she was living happily with the person she adopted her to all those years ago,” the shelter wrote. “As it turned out, that person died, and Nala’s life was turned upside down. Since then, she’s been in multiple homes.”

Now, as Nala settles into her new home, officials are urging pet owners to check their microchips.

“Please let this story be your push to update your pet’s microchip,” the shelter wrote. “Without the microchip, this day would not have happened for Nala.”

Marion County Animal Services is based in Ocala, roughly 70 miles northwest of Orlando.

