Dog adopted by gay couple after being abandoned by previous owner for being 'gay'

Chairs were thrown Saturday in a fight at the food court at Arundel Mills Mall, police told 11 News. Anne Arundel County police Lt. Jacklyn Davis said preliminary information indicates the sounds of the thrown chairs were mistaken as gunshots. Two women who said they work at the mall told 11 News the scene was scary. They told 11 News they saw people running through the mall around 8:30 p.m., some were screaming. One of the women said they even closed the entrance to the store out of fear of what was happening.